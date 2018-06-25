UPDATE: One man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after collision near railway crossing in Sleaford this morning (Monday)

Lincolnshire Police are currently on the scene investigating the cause of a collision which has seen one man rushed to hospital with what are said by police to be ‘serious’ injuries in the centre of Sleaford this morning (Monday).

The collision happened near the Southgate level crossing at the junction with Mareham Lane.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At 5.28am today (Monday) we were called to a road traffic collision on Mareham Lane, Sleaford.

“It involved a green Isuzu and a red Volvo estate.

“One man was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, with what are thought to be serious injuries.”

Mareham Lane and Southgate entrances are both still closed outside the Aldi store while officersdeal with the aftermath of the collision.

Emergency services on the scene at the junction of Mareham Lane near Southgate level crossing in Sleaford this morning (Monday). Both roads are currently blocked outside Aldi. EMN-180625-092216001

Both Sleaford fire crews were called to the scene just after 5.30am.

Crews were said by the fire service to have made the scene safe and provided casualty care.

Comments on Facebook claimed it was a ‘bad accident’.