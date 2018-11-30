UPDATED: Pedestrian in hospital after being injured in collision with lorry in Sleaford town centre - road reopened

The road has just been reopened after an elderly woman pedestrian was rushed to hospital having been involved in a collision with a lorry in Sleaford this morning.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, the incident happened around 11.15am on Southgate outside Turnbulls builders merchants yard.

Emergency services blocking Southgate at the scene of the collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Sleaford. EMN-181130-123433001

They said: “A woman in her 80s has suffered serious injuries.”

Several police vehicles and a critical care team response car from the air ambulance were among those who attended the incident.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We sent two solo responders, a LIVES responder, a responding doctor and a crewed ambulance. We transported one patient to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.”

This meant that Boston Road and Southgate were temporarily closed and the level crossing barriers were lowered to prevent vehicles turning up Southgate from Grantham Road. Boston Road was soon reopened but Southgate remained blocked until about 10 minutes ago between the Handley Monument and the level crossing.

Police had said the diversion would cause considerable disruption, saying: “Please avoid the area if you can.”