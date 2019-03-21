UPDATES: Collisions on A15 at Haconby and A17 at Heckington causing disruption this morning (Thursday)

A collision on the A15 at Haconby was partially blocking the road during morning rush hour today (Thursday) while the air ambulance was among emergency services call to a smash between a car and a lorry on the A17 at Heckington.

The two-car collision was reported around 7am this morning where Lincolnshire Police stated that officers were dealing with the incident on Bourne Road, Haconby.

Injuries are not thought by police to be serious or life threatening.

AA traffic reports were saying the collision was in the northbound lane between Station Street and Graby Lane End, so drivers were told to expect slow moving traffic in the area, but the road is now cleared.

* Two hours later there was also a serious collision reported between a car and a lorry at about 8.50am obstructing the A17 Heckington bypass.

A police spokesman said: “We have closed the A17 between the Holdingham Roundabout and Swineshead Bridge.”

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.19am to the A17 near Heckington. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry.

“We have sent a paramedic in a car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance, and are currently on scene.”

The incident occurred near the Kyme Road flyover bridge, but traffic has been building up on the A17 around Heckington and in the village centre as drivers have been diverting to find an alternative route.

Reports from locals on social media say the air ambulance as well as lots of other emergency services have attended the scene.