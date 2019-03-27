Van in collision with bridge on A17 Sleaford bypass

We are receiving reports of a collision on the A17 Sleaford bypass near Holdingham roundabout this afternoon (Wednesday).

The collision occurred at around 2pm and one passing motorist told the Standard: “It appears to be a van that has collided with the bridge structure.”

This would be the pedestrian and cycle path bridge spanning the A17 linking Leasingham and Sleaford.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “This was only reported to us at 2.12pm so we only have limited information.

“It is a two-vehicle collision at the Holdingham roundabout, A17.”

“At this stage, that is the only information we have.”

Motorists are advised to expect delays while emergency services attend the scene.

* More details as we get them.