VIDEO - PCSO shares dashcam footage of scary driving conditions on country lanes around Caythorpe

A member of the Sleaford neighbourhood policing team has shared a video of his experiences of driving on the country roads around Caythorpe yesterday (Thursday).

PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard covers the Sleaford Rural South beat and was in the Caythorpe area contending with drifting snow and treacherous roads when he recorded this dashcam footage.

Lincolnshire Police’s latest message for today (Friday) remains the same - only travel if absolutely necessary. If you are out on the roads don not trust that seemingly clear road - it could be black ice.

You are also urged to check on the welfare of your neighbours and only to use 999 for medical emergencies’

The force states: “We will be working hard today with our partner agencies to try and ensure the road networks around the County are cleared and safe.”

The force also reported that the A607 between Bracebridge Heath and Fulbeck, which had been blocked by drifting snow yesterday, was now clear and open, as was the A16 Driby Top on the east of the county.

SNOW - WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

*Only travel if you have to

*For traffic updates and road closures follow @FCR_Lincs on Twitter

*If you do travel allow time for your journey, don’t take risks, take necessary supplies and keep a safe distance from other vehicles

*If you get stuck remain calm and try to pull over safely - then call us

*Be a good neighbour - check they are ok and look out for elderly and vulnerable residents.

*If you need urgent assistance please call 999 immediately