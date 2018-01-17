Video reveals extent of A17 Sleaford bypass roadworks

Frustrated motorists are being assured by the county council that embankment strengthening work is in full swing on the A17 Sleaford bypass and that despite the present traffic delays it will be worth it in the long run.

Large scale drainage improvements and measures to stabilise the remainder of the bank as the bypass rises over the railway line and A153 East Road began in late November and are programmed to be complete by the end of April.

The £2.4m project has seen traffic hold-ups and drivers congesting other routes to avoid the works as lanes have been closed on the dual carriageway to allow work to be carried out safely. But Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport on the county council, says although the work may not be that visible to drivers from the road, work is progressing.

He has explained the progress in a short video on the county council’s website and Youtube to give people an insight.

Built in the 1970s, Coun Davies said of the embankment: “Over the years, other parts of the embankment have been repaired but there is still some concern that there are some areas showing signs of distress. As a result, these works are necessary for maintaining the safety of those using the bypass.”

He added: “Anybody who has driven on this stretch of road in the last few weeks cannot help but have noticed the extensive set of roadworks we have out and at some times it is not always apparent the work that is ongoing.

“Most of the work is taking place under the road and at the side of the roads, so while it is important that we have lane closures in place so we can allow workers to operate safely at the side of the road, most of the big and heavy work people won’t necessarily see as they drive through the roadworks.

“As ever with these type of invest to save schemes, short term pain is definitely long term gain.”

Coun Davies said: “When complete next spring, these repairs and improvements will improve safety for road users; stabilise the embankment to prevent further deterioration and reduce future repair costs; and ensure that rainwater is properly channelled away from the bank to where it should be discharged.”

The project has been funded by the Department of Transport to help improve key junctions.

Roadworks ongoing at the side of the A17 Sleaford bypass. EMN-180117-110909001

For up-to-date information about this and other major highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.

Drainage improvements will help rainwater run off from the embankment. EMN-180117-110919001

Coun Richard Davies on site at Sleaford bypass. EMN-180117-110929001

Extensiove roadworks have seen lane closures along the Sleaford bypass. EMN-180117-110949001