Warning of high winds as third lorry in two days overturns near Sleaford

The A15 near Aswarby, south of Sleaford, was partially blocked while recovery crews removed an overturned lorry.

The Booker cash and carry delivery lorry was heading towards Osbournby at about 6.30am this morning (Thursday), according to police, and ran off the road, flattening a small tree and damaging a public footbridge before tipping onto its side.

The driver escaped with minor injuries via the front windscreen and was treated at Lincoln County Hospital.

Motorists are warned to expect some hold-ups while the lorry is removed by heavy duty tow trucks. The road had to be closed for some time and re-opened at about 3pm,

This comes just a couple of days after another delivery lorry - a Brakes Brothers lorry - ended up on its side nearby on the A52 near Dembleby after being involved in a three vehicle collision with two cars.

That vehicle also overturned at the side of the road and 38 tons of peas and broccoli had to be transferred to another vehicle.

Recovery crews work on the overturned lorry near Aswarby and Swarby.

One of the team tasked with removing the lorry said it had taken a day to clear it as the trailer had split open and they had to arrange a private traffic management company to close the road while they pulled it out as highways and police officers were unavailable due to other duties.

Another lorry was reported by police to have ran off the road in high winds on Mareham Lane at nearby Spanby at about 3.10pm this afternoon as well. No-one was hurt but the vehicle was damaged.

