Wartime spirit gets revived at rail station

Despite freezing cold weather, a Vintage Afternoon event went well at Sleaford Railway Station to celebrate the RAF’s 100th year and English Tourism Week, say organisers.

The station swung back to the 1940s and had Air Cadets serving refreshments while Skegness Silver Band played some classics and wartime singer Helen Moody crooned.

1940s event on Sleaford Railway Station, for RAF Centenary in aid of RAF100 appeal. Tina and Dave Smith of Sleaford. EMN-180320-112057001

There was a display of rations and an old porter’s costume in the ticket office and the 1940s Home Front dancers welcomed passengers. Free buses ran to Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum. The event raised £127.20 for the RAF 100 appeal.

More events will follow at Heckington and Skegness later in the year.

1940s event on Sleaford Railway Station, for RAF Centenary in aid of RAF100 appeal. L-R Flight Sargeant Adam Bailey 16, Cadet Matthew Green 13, Cadet Kenzie Milne 13. EMN-180320-112003001

1940s event on Sleaford Railway Station, for RAF Centenary in aid of RAF100 appeal. Customer services assistant Kim Cinavas. EMN-180320-111951001

1940s event on Sleaford Railway Station, for RAF Centenary in aid of RAF100 appeal. Gerald Atkins. EMN-180320-112021001