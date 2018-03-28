Wartime spirit gets revived at rail station

Despite freezing cold weather, a Vintage Afternoon event went well at Sleaford Railway Station to celebrate the RAF’s 100th year and English Tourism Week, say organisers.
The station swung back to the 1940s and had Air Cadets serving refreshments while Skegness Silver Band played some classics and wartime singer Helen Moody crooned.
There was a display of rations and an old porter’s costume in the ticket office and the 1940s Home Front dancers welcomed passengers. Free buses ran to Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum. The event raised £127.20 for the RAF 100 appeal.
More events will follow at Heckington and Skegness later in the year.