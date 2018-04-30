Witness appeal – elderly woman injured in Sleaford

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a 95-year-old woman was injured in Sleaford on Friday.

A police statement says: “We received a report that the lady was injured as she was walking along the path near to the junction with Bonner Close and Mareham Lane in Sleaford around 4.30pm on Friday (April 27).

“It was reported that she fell to the ground but it is not yet clear what caused her to fall and sustain her injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury.

“An investigation is underway to try and establish the exact circumstances relating to this incident. A number of witnesses have already been spoken to but we would like to hear from you if you have not already spoken to police and saw anything which could assist the enquiry.”

Contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 352 of 27/04/2018; or by clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk adding the reference incident 352 of 27/04/2018 in the subject box.

Or go through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org