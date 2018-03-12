Woman airlifted to hospital after four vehicle crash involving ambulance on A17 near Sleaford

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving three cars and an ambulance on the A17.

A woman in her 40s has been airlifted to Queens Medical Centre at Nottingham with serious injuries following the crash on the A17 at Byards Leap at around 2.20pm on Saturday, March 10.

The vehicles involved were a white Renault private ambulance, a green Land Rover Discovery, a grey Isuzu and a green Nissan Micra.

The injured woman remains at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Anyone with information about the crash should call 101.