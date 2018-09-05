Woman killed in van crash at Metheringham - driver arrested for failing drugs test

A woman passenger has died and the driver arrested after a van crashed in Metheringham last night (Tuesday), say police.

According to a Lincolnshire Police statement just released, officers responded to a report of fatal collision involving a small, blue Transit van on Fen Lane, Metheringham.

The police statement said: “The incident happened near Fen Head Farm just before 11pm and the victim, who was a passenger in the car, was a 47-year-old woman.

“She was taken to hospital by paramedics but sadly did not survive her injuries.

“The driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested after failing a drugs test and remains in custody.”

Anyone who witnessed the driving of a blue Transit van prior to this incident is urged to call officers quoting incident 502 of September 4.

The road remains closed for police investigations to take place.