Woman pedestrian (87) dies nearly two weeks after collision with lorry in Sleaford town centre

An elderly woman pedestrian has died, nearly two weeks ago after she was hit by a lorry in Sleaford.

At 11.21am on Friday November 30 emergency services were called to a report of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Southgate at the entrance to Turnbulls builders merchants yard.

The road had to be closed for several hours while medics attended to the woman and the road was cleared.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has now announced: “We can confirm that the 87-year-old pedestrian involved in this collision has died. She was from the local area.

“Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 153 of November 30.”