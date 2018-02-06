Work to take place on Sleaford town centre car park

A Sleaford car park will have reduced parking for seven days to allow essential maintenance work to be carried out.

Work will take place on Money’s Yard car park from Thursday February 8 to Wednesday February 14.

There will still be some car parking spaces but the numbers will be limited, according to North Kesteven District Council, which manages the site.

Alternative car parking is available at Eastbanks, Eastgate, Church Lane and the Market Place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time,” said a council spokesman.

If you have any queries contact Jenny Bailey on 01529 414155 or email: jenny_bailey@n-kesteven.gov.uk

For more information on car parks in the town visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/carparks