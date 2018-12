St Barnabas Hospice is offering a Christmas tree recycling service in the New Year for households across Lincolnshire. The service will take place on January 12, when the hospice will collect and recycle unwanted Christmas trees from select postcodes in the area. Last year the charity recycled 1,500 trees and raised £10k to support families living with a life limiting or terminal illness.

For details visit StBarnabasHospice.co.uk/tree-cycle