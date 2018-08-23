Tributes to former council leader

Tributes have been paid to former North Kesteven District Council Leader Marion Brighton OBE, who has died at the age of 88.

First elected in 1973 in order to shape the emerging authority which came into existence the following year, she devoted more than half her life to the service of local residents and businesses and the enhancement of efficient and effective council operations and facilities.

A staunch supporter of heritage in the district, Coun Marion Brighton, is picturedwith members of Welbourn Parish Council and the deeds for Welbourn Forge.

A District Councillor for 44 years, she led the Council for 16 years and was twice Chairman. She was a firm believer in local government and its potential to make a positive impact in local communities.

Mrs Brighton was particularly passionate about arts and culture and economic development, encouraging and supporting investments in these areas at a time when other authorities were cutting back. She was awarded an OBE for services to tourism.

Her commitment to Washingborough, where she served as a parish councillor for 44 years, and her long career in local government was recognised in 2016 through a national award for outstanding achievement.

Councillor Richard Wright, Leader, said: “Marion’s dedication to local government was remarkable and she made an impact that will no doubt be felt for many years.

Back in the 1990s, Coun Marion Brighton as chairman of the council opening Whisby Nature Reserve.

“We were saddened to hear of her passing and our thoughts go out to her family at this time.”