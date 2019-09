Three brothers from Shetland, the North Ness Boys, are all set to give a concert at the Ruskington Methodist Church on Saturday, September 21.

Brothers Aubrey, Clive and Trevor bring their very individual style of gospel music to Ruskington.

Being primarily a Gospel group they combine three part harmonies, bass, guitar, mandolin/banjo for a kind of country/bluegrass sound.

There is no admission fee for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, but there will be a retiring collection.