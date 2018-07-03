Truckers’ fun day is a charity money maker

The Drivers 4 Defibs family fun day held for the first time at Sleaford Rugby Club ground was hailed a success by organisers.

Neil Donner from the organising team said it was well attended with 16 trucks turning up to be on display.

Drivers 4 Defib family fun day. Truck drivers L-R Gary Mawson of Salisbury Static Caravans, Sleaford Branch, Mark Hodgkinson - Sleaford Quality Foods, Jonathon Briers of Salisbury Static Caravans Sleaford Branch. EMN-180625-141125001

Drivers and owners donated to have their vehicles there and stall holders all donated too, raising £1,322.40 in support of LIVES, whose stall raised another £287.

The group of local lorry drivers started off raising money for public defibrillators in the area by posing for naked truckers calenders and have held other fundraising events since.

Four teams took part in a Tug of War. Mark Thorpe haulage A team won with Woodys transport B team runners up. The trophy was dedicated to Vincent Baker who died young a few years ago and was a member of the Billinghay Tug of War team. Winner of the best in show vehicle was Dan Couling and a tractor tyre flip challenge was won by Gary Woodcock who managed to flip it 31 times in 60 seconds.

Musical entertainment by The Three Blokes Blues Band saw them joined by Drivers 4 Defibs backing singers for a rendition of No Direction Wrong Direction and Highway to Hull. The group had previously recorded a charity single.

Drivers 4 Defib family fun day. Dan Couling of Anwick. Tyre Flip challenge. EMN-180625-141234001

There was plenty of food and drink, sweets and treats, inflatable slides and other attractions for youngsters and free water was on offer thanks to sponsorship from Mark Rice estate agents.

Other facilities were provided free of charge by local companies including Mountains skip hire and SRP toilets, while main sponsor John peat Motors help keep costs to a minimum, meaning more proceeds went to charity.

Mike Law transport services and Ken Shepherd transport also provided sponsorship.

There is a Drivers 4 Defibs Picnic in the Park on August 11 with music by the Wrinkly Rockers. Tickets from Appetites and Sleaford Clothing in Sleaford.