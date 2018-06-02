Truckers set to rock summer

A group of local truckers who started out raising money to fund defibrillators for their communities by getting naked for a calendar have now got two major fun day events planned for this summer.

Neil Donner, from Billinghay, first recruited fellow lorry drivers to go naked for a charity calendar in aid of SHOCK Sleaford’s aim to equip the area with defibrillators.

Then in 2016 the group, Drivers 4 Defibs, put on a fun day with The Three Blokes Blues Band at the Coach and Horses at Billinghay, along with another calendar in support of LIVES.

Since then the drivers have done a third calendar and recorded a cover version of Highway To Hell and Rocking All Over The World with the Three Blokes Blues Band and sold the CDs.

Neil’s wife Sally explained: “This year they have sold out of their calendar, and are doing a Fun Day on June 24 at Sleaford Rugby Club, a Lafford School Reunion Disco at North Kyme in July and The Picnic in the Park with the Wrinkly Rockers and Sharna at Sleaford Rugby Club in August in aid of LIVES.”

The Fun Day consists of musical entertainment, Tug of War contest, tyre flip competition, a bar and food, stalls, inflatables, a Jet Provost cockpit, foam tip archery, Norfolk Owls and vehicle displays.

Tickets for The Picnic in the Park, which runs from 12-7pm on August 11 are available from Appetites and Sleaford Clothing Company in town.

Since 2015 Drivers 4 Defibs have raised more than £7,000 for charity.