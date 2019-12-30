Tumble dryer and washing machine fires around Sleaford over weekend

Sleaford firefighters were called out twice over the weekend to fires caused by faulty kitchen appliances.

On Saturday a crew was called out at 9.19am to Pinfold Way in Ruskington where there is said to have been an electrical fault in a tumble dryer.

The machine was in a brick-built outhouse and the tumble dryer wasx badly damaged by the fire by the building suffered smoke damage too.

The fire was quickly hosed down.

This was followed on Sunday at 11.34am with a washing machine fire on Rookery Avenue in Sleaford.

The Sleaford crew isolated the electric supply and moved the appliance to outdoors.

Again, this fire was said to have been caused by an electrical fault within the washing machine.