A fault in a tumble dryer is being blamed for a fire in an outbuilding of a property in Nocton yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Fire crews from Metheringham, Lincoln and Bardney attended the report of a blaze on Wegberg Road in the village at about 4.30pm and put it out using a hose.

According to a fire service spokesman the domestic outbuilding and contents were damaged by the flames but there were no injuries.