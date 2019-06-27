Two air ambulances called to serious two car collision which has closed the A17 between Holdingham and Cranwell

Police are advising drivers to avoid the Holdingham Roundabout area of Sleaford following a serious, two-car collision within the last hour.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the A17 has been closed from Holdingham Roundabout along the A17 to the B6403 High Dike at Byards Leap, after the incident was reported at 3.30pm.

Sleaford and Grantham fire crews used cutting equipment to remove the door of one vehicle to free one casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 3.21pm to Cranwell turning on the A17. The caller reported there has been a road traffic collision.

"We sent a road ambulance, two air ambulances, two paramedics in fast response cars, a doctor in a car, and a LIVES community first responder.”

The roundabout had been coned off and reduced to one lane for grass cutting, already causing tailbacks towards Rauceby and Cranwell on the A17.