Two car fires in Ancaster and North Kyme

Firefighters were called to two reports of cars on fire in villages near Sleaford last night (Tuesday).

A crew from Brant Broughton attended a car on fire on Waterwell Lane, Ancaster reported at 8.40pm.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the blaze.

The crew wearing breathing apparatus used a hose to put out the flames.

Just minutes later the crew from Billinghay was called to a car on fire on Causeway Road, North Kyme.

The car had suffered a fire in the engine compartment but it was contained using hoses.

it was believed to have been caused by a mechanical defect on the fuel line, but no injuries were reported.