Numerous traffic collisions have been reported in the Sleaford area and the rest of teh county today (Tuesday) due to drivers struggling to cope with the snow and ice.

Two cars and a lorry were reported to have collided on the A15 near Ruskington around midday today.

Ambulance crews treated two people involved in the crash but their injuries were not thought to be serious.

The vehicles headed southbound and caused queuing traffic in both directions for some time.