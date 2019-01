A fire board surrounding a wood burning stove was damaged by fire in a property in Scopwick.

Fire crews from Metheringham and Sleaford were called out to the address in Almonds Green in the village at 6.18pm last night (Monday), according to the fire service.

The fire was found to be out on arrival of the crews who carried out an inspection to make sure everything was safe and no likelihood of the fire flaring up again.