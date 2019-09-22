Two in hospital after four vehicle smash on A17 at Fulbeck Heath

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious four vehicle collision which hospitalised two people yesterday afternoon (Saturday) and closed the A17 for over eight and a half hours.

According to the Lincolnshire Police report, two people were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham yesterday afternoon following the collision at 3.50pm at Fulbeck Heath.

Police say the incident involved a silver Volvo V60, a blue VW Passat, a blue Ford Focus and a maroon Volvo lorry on the A17 near the Hurlingham Business Park, leading to the A17 being closed between Holdingham roundabout and the A607 at Leadenham until about 12.30am this morning to carry out crash investigations and clear the wrecked vehicles.

The statement adds: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area and saw the collision itself or saw any of the vehicles before the collision or has dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting incident 324 of September 21. The road had to be closed until 0030 this morning to carry out the investigation and clear the damaged vehicles.