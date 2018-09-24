Two Lincolnshire councils give Viking Link approval

Two out of four Lincolnshire councils have given final approval for plans for an electricity link between the UK and Denmark.

The Viking Link project would see more than 40 miles of underground cables installed in the region in an effort to improve the country’s energy supply.

Both North Kesteven District Council and Boston Borough Council have given renewed approval for the plans to go ahead.

The proposals were put before councillors in the four surrounding district authorities earlier this year and received support from all but one – East Lindsey District Council.

The council raised concerns about the impact the project would have on the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Councillors were told at this point to refer the application to the Secretary of State, James Brokenshire, for approval.

Since then, a public inquiry has been called into the decision – set to be held on November 6 in Manby, Louth.

The Secretary of State has now however passed the responsibility of the final decision back to district councillors.

District councillors at East Lindsey said they would not defend their reasons for refusing the application at the hearing.

Co-financed by the European Union, the link would see a 473-mile long electricity interconnector between Bicker Fen near Boston and the substation Revsing in southern Jutland, Denmark.

The proposals come as a partnership between the National Grid and Danish firm Energinet.

Electricity would pass through cables under the North Sea, arriving on the Lincolnshire coast next to Sandilands Golf Club south of Sutton on Sea in East Lindsey.

Underground cables passing through the districts of East Lindsey, Boston, North Kesteven and South Holland would carry the electricity around 41 miles to a new converter station before it is connected to the existing National Grid substation.