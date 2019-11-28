Two vehicle collision causes tailbacks on A15 near Cranwell

A two-vehicle collision on the A15 near Cranwell caused tailbacks on main roads around Sleaford at peak rush hour traffic.

Lincolnshire Police received a report of the collision at 7.08am this morning (Thursday) involving a Vauxhall Vectra and a Seat Ibiza on the A15 junction with College Road, Cranwell.

A police spokesman said this resulted in only minor injuries and no-one needed to go to hospital.

The road was partially blocked while the damaged vehicles were recovered and led to traffic queuing on the A17 until around 9am.