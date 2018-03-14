UK weather: Siberian winds and chance of snow due to sweep across country this weekend as Beast from the East threatens to return

The UK could be set for a second round of intense wintry weather, as the Beast from the East threatens to return this weekend.

More snow may be on the way for parts of the country, as Siberian winds mixing with cold air sweep a chill across the UK on Saturday and Sunday.

While the weather has stayed mild over the past few days, temperatures are expected to drop once more to around freezing.

The Met Office said in its weather outlook that it will be “very cold through Sunday and Monday with widespread, locally severe, frosts overnight.”

Frosty weather

It added that there may be “quite frequent snow showers for a time across central, eastern and southeastern parts, with a few showers reaching the west.” O

n Sunday it warned: “There is a low risk of more persistent snow moving west across southern and some central areas.”

Snow showers are expected to work their way inland from the North Sea, as the bitterly cold easterly winds make it feel well below freezing even during the daytime.

It comes just two weeks after the Beast from the East dumped multiple inches of snow across much of the country, forcing schools to close and disrupting travel.

Storm Emma also added to recent extreme weather.

While this weekend’s frosty weather is not expected to stick around for too long, it may make another comeback at the end of the month, bringing what some have dubbed a “white Easter”.