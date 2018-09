Firefighters were called out to a fire among undergrowth in Sleaford Wood this morning (Thursday) when a bonfire was left unattended.

According to a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service statement, the call came in at about 11.23am and a crew from Sleaford attended the woods off Summerfield Drive in town.

They stated about 4 sq metres of “deep seated vegetation” was on fire.

The crew put it out using a water backpack, an axe and a rake.

There were no reported injuries.