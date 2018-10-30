‘Unsafe’ village hall is being demolished

A village hall deemed to be structurally ‘unsafe’ is being demolished to make way for a £60,000 modern building for the local community.

Plans are now underway to replace the old 1930s village hall in Carlton le Moorland with a larger structure by early 2019.

WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund awarded £60,000 to the project, which will be used to pay for the kitchen, toilets, heating and all the flooring in the new village hall.

Jeremy Hutchinson, chairman of the parish council, said: “We have been waiting a long time for the new hall and some residents thought it would never happen. Now thanks to our persistence and our funders, including WREN, we can look forward to using a modern purpose-built facility early in 2019.

“Our new hall will mean residents can enjoy many more varied activities and events which will appeal to different ages and interests.”

Cheryl Raynor, WREN’s local grant manager, said: “It’s always nice to see something we have funded start to take shape.

“We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it benefiting the community in Carlton le Moorland and surrounding villages.”