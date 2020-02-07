UPDATE: Is one of your owls missing in Sleaford?

Residents and staff at a Sleaford care home have been having a real hoot as they received an unexpected wildlife experience this morning (Friday) when a eagle owl swooped in and perched on their garden fence.

The apparently fully grown bird stood around two feet high and spent a while resting on the fence before spreading its wings to flap around the garden at Ashdene Care Home on East Road, land on the summer house before chasing off some birds across the neighbouring cemetery.

Ashdene care home residents clamoured to watch the bird bird of prey as it chilled for a while in the fog.

In all it stayed there for at least two hours, creating great excitement for the residents gazing and marvelling at it through the patio windows of the lounge.

Home manager Jilly Hunt said: "It's huge. Our deputy manager, Laura came in at 9am and saw it first then all the residents have been looking out the window in excitement."

They noticed that the raptor to have leather tassles tied to its legs and so must have escaped from captivity locally, but they were planning to call the RSPCA for advice.

Jilly said: "! have rung a local birds of prey man I know but he says it isn't one of his."

A good view of the eagle owl's plumage.

We had appealed to people to identify whose owl it is and what kind it is and have been in touch with Rob Louth, of Ruskington, who runs Reptile Life animal experiences and Animals UK supplies.

He said, if it is the same one, it could be one lost by a friend of his a few months ago in the Ruskington area and they had been unable to catch it again since.

Rob said: "They are not uncommon in Europe and the UK living in the wild, but this one belonged to a friend. There has been one released living at the Bass Maltings."

He added: "I believe it will be looking for somewhere to get ready to settle down for the day."