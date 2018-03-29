UPDATE: Man (18) arrested after Lincolnshire schools targeted with ‘malicious’ hoax messages

An 18-year-old Hertfordshire man was arrested yesterday evening (Wednesday) on suspicion of making malicious communications relating to the threatening emails received by a large number of schools and colleges throughout the UK, including the Lincolnshire area.

A National Crime Agency (NCA) spokesman said: “We understand these threats have caused considerable concern but we do not assess there to be an increased risk to the public.

“We believe this incident is linked to the hoax bomb threat that closed hundreds of UK schools last week. As this is a live investigation we are unable to comment further.”

Yesterday, Lincolnshire Police received ‘several calls’ relating to malicious communications sent to a number of schools in Lincolnshire - but these threatening messages were treated as hoaxes.

At the time, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “These are currently being treated as hoaxes and we are working with national agencies, and other forces, to investigate where the communications originated from.”

No details about the exact nature of these messages were revealed by Lincolnshire Police, although there are reports from elsewhere in the region that the hoax emails suggested that pupils would be targeted in an attack.