UPDATE: Man dies after being seriously injured in A15 collision near Cranwell

Lincolnshire Police have now announced that a 27 year-old man from Sleaford has died after being seriously injured in a collision between the car he was driving and a lorry this morning (Tuesday) on the A15 near Cranwell Village.

The collision was reported shortly before 7am today in the area of the B1429 turning for Cranwell Village and the road was closed for several hours between Holdingham and Waddington while emergency services attended and recovery of the vehicles took place.

Diversions were put in place and a police spokesman said this afternoon that they are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage following the collision.

The police appeal said: “At just after 6am a white Volvo XC60 collided with a white Mercedes-Benz articulated lorry, at Cranwell.

“The driver of the Volvo, a 27-year-old man from the Sleaford area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the lorry was unhurt.”

They went on: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, the vehicles in the minutes before the crash, or who has dashcam footage to contact us.

“We are particularly keen for anyone who was driving from Holdingham towards Lincoln and has dashcam footage to get in touch.”

You can contact police by calling 101, quoting Incident 39 of December 31; email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting “Incident 39 of 31 December” in the subject line; or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.