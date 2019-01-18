UPDATE: Man dies despite air ambulance landing in Sleaford playing field to assist in medical emergency

A male patient is said to have sadly died following a medical emergency in Sleaford which saw the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance called in to assist in efforts to save him.

The chopper hovered over rooftops before setting down in George Street playing field at about 11.45am this morning (Friday) allowing its medics to offer their expertise and equipment to a medical emergency nearby on Grantham Road.

Coming in to land. The air ambulance hovers above rooftops in Sleaford on Friday morning. EMN-190118-120910001

An East Midlands Ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call at 11.09am to a private address in Grantham Road, Sleaford.

“The caller reported that someone was experiencing a medical emergency. We sent a LIVES community first responder, two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance to the scene.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “This incident relates to a sudden death. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”