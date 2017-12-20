UPDATE: Man dies following bungalow fire this morning in Sleaford

A man has died following a bungalow fire this morning (Wednesday) in Sleaford.

In a Lincolnshire Police statement just issued, they say: “We can confirm an 88 year old man has died at his home on Claremont Park, Sleaford.

“A woman, also in her eighties, was taken to hospital with injuries relating to the fire, her injuries are not thought to be serious. The incident is not being treated as supicious and a file will be passed to the Coroner.”

According to Lincolnshire Police the alarm was raised at about 7.20am this morning and emergency services attended the static home site at Claremont Park, off Lincoln Road in Sleaford.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told The Standard: “Three crews attended from Sleaford, Billinghay and Metheringham. It was at a residential property.

“A female occupant was able to leave the premises, but firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a male occupant. Both were handed over to the care of ambulance crews and taken to hospital.

“An investigation is taking place today,” he added.

One witness told The Standard there were fire engines, police cars, a paramedic car and ambulances on the scene when he visited the neighbouring Co-op store soon after the fire started.

He said: “I was told there was a fire in a bungalow at the back.”

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We sent a paramedic on a fast response car, two crewed ambulances and then crew from the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance, including a doctor and paramedic.”

She explained that the air ambulance could not be sent to the site but a doctor and paramedic were rushed by fast response car to assist with the patient.

The site was cordoned off by police while fire investigators continued to establish the cause at the scene.

