UPDATE: Member of staff collapses at Sleaford school is airlifted to hospital

A member of staff has been airlifted to Lincoln County Hospital after collapsing at a Sleaford school.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance took off from St George’s Academy in Sleaford at around 11.20am after attending an incident at the school.

An East Midlands Ambulance spokesman told The Standard: “We received a call at 10.37am to an incident this morning (Monday)at St George’s Academy, Sleaford.

“The caller reported a patient who was unconscious and not breathing.

“We sent a paramedic in a car, a double crewed ambulance and the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance. One patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital for further care by air ambulance.”

Principal at the academy Wayne Birks told The Standard: “We had a member of staff who collpased in an office this morning who was treated quickly on site by staff.

“The emergency services were called but they decided to airlift him rather than use a normal ambulance. So, we cordoned off an area at the front of the school and he was airlifted to Lincoln. He was talking to ambulance staff before he left and we are pleased we were able to react so quickly and well done to the staff team. It is great that we have these services (the air ambulance) available when we call on them.”

Mr Birks said this was the third time the school has be used as a landing site byu the Ambucopter in the last 18 months - the two previous times being used for the crew to reach people nearby unrelated to the school.

He said the last time was for a neighbour living close to the school.