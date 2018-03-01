Update - Photos of roads closed by police north and south of Sleaford due to drifting snow

Lincolnshire Police have issued news that the A607 from Navenby to Bracebridge Heath is still closed due to drifting snow.

The announcement came after the force control room reported the A607 being impassable between Coleby and Boothby Graffoe.

The A17 is reported to be now partly reopened but still closed from Leadenham to Sleaford, then beyond as far as Holbeach according to AA traffic reports due to drifting snow causing collisions in several locations creating traffic to back up.

The A15 north of Sleaford is also said to be blocked according to the AA both ways between the A607 Grantham Road at Bracebridge Heath and the B1202 Metheringham Heath Lane cross roads for Metheringham and Boothby Graffoe.

A15 Digby southbound is not passable on the hill and there have been multiple reports of HGV’s going off the road. Police are asking people to avoid this area.

Despite this Lincolnshire Police said: “We still have vehicles using these roads. Please avoid this area and adhere to the road closures that have been put in place for everyone’s safety.”

Police were also warning about the state of the roads south of Sleaford on high ground.

Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team has warned: “Hazardous driving conditions due to drifting snow - A15 south of Folkingham.”

leafordian Coaches’ Into Town service remains suspended this afternoon and Call Connect until 8am tomorrow (Friday).