UPDATE: School reassures parents after reports of ‘man seen with gun’ in Coningsby area

Update (11.30am) - Lincolnshire Police have released a new statement stating ‘there have been no sightings’ of a man with a gun, after reports to the contrary earlier this morning. A police spokesman said: “There have been no sightings and the reports are third-party ones. Residents should continue with their daily activities as usual and please engage with officers if you have any concerns.”

Original article...

Tattershall Primary School has reassured parents after an alleged sighting of a man with a gun in the area this morning (Friday).

In a statement, the school said: “Following advice from Lincolnshire Police headquarters regarding an alleged sighting of a man with a gun in Coningsby, we wish to reassure you that all our children are safe in school.

“They are calm and happy. We are keeping the children indoors at break time and lunch, until we are told otherwise.”

In the last 20 minutes, Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the alleged sighting.

A police spokesman said: “We and Tattershall Primary School have received a report from a caller, who didn’t leave their details, that a man had been seen in the Coningsby area with a firearm.

“We have officers on the ground offering reassurance and supporting the school.”