UPDATE: 'Serious' four vehicle smash closes road for eight hours near Anwick

The A153 near Anwick was closed for eight hours after emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene of 'serious' four vehicle collision yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

The collision occurred on the road between the turnings for Ruskington Fen and Haverholme, near Anwick at about 4.55pm on Wednesday.

A police statement said four vehicles were involved - a black Land Rover Discovery, a black Ford Focus, a red Skoda Citigo and a silver Kia Picanto.

Police said one man was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries.

An East Midlands Ambulance service spokesman confirmed this saying: "We sent a paramedic in a fast response car, a LIVES community first responder, an air ambulance and three road ambulances. One patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre by road ambulance. One patient was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital by road ambulance and another patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital by road ambulance.”

The road was reopened at 12.50am.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while emergency services remained on the scene, with diversions set up which saw heavy traffic passing through Ruskington High Street initially.