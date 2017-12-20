UPDATE: Two rescued from bungalow blaze in Sleaford

A doctor and paramedic from the Lincs and Notts air ambulance were rushed to the scene of a fire in a property in Sleaford this morning (Wednesday) where firefighters rescued two occupants and one person has been taken to hospital.

According to Lincolnshire Police the alarm was raised at about 7.20am this morning and emergency services attended the static home site at Claremont Park, off Lincoln Road in Sleaford.

A Linciolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told The Standard: “Three crews attended from Sleaford, Billinghay and Metheringham. It was at a residential property at Claremont Park.

“A female occupant was able to leave the premises, but firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a male occupant. Both were handed over to the care of ambulance crews and taken to hospital.

“An investigation is taking place today,” he added.

One witness told The Standard there were fire engines, police cars, a paramedic car and ambulances on the scene when he visited the neighbouring Co-op store soon after the fire started.

Police at the scene of the fire on Claremont Park, Sleaford, as investigators piece together how the blaze started. EMN-171220-102204001

He said: “I was told there was a fire in a bungalow at the back.”

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We sent a paramedic on a fast response car, two crewed ambulances and then crew from the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance, including a doctor and paramedic. One patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital.”

She explained that the air ambulance could not be sent to the site but a doctor and paramedic were rushed by fast response car to assist with the patient.

The site has been cordoned off by police while fire investigators continue to establish the cause at the scene.

* More details as we get them.