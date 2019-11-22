UPDATE: Witness appeal to fatal collision on the A52 at Osbournby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision between two cars on the A52 near the Osbournby roundabout yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police Officers have confirmed that a man in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman and a man were also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that police say are not believed life threatening.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 4.20pm yesterday and initially reported that injuries were believed serious.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm that the cars involved are a red Toyota Auris and a silver MG Z5."

The road was closed for several hours and diversions set up as traffic was said to have been quickly backing up at the scene.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call 101 referring to incident 284 of November 21.

The policed spokesman added: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision who has not yet given us their account. In addition we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the cars prior to the collision or anyone who has captured footage on their dash cam that may be relevant to our investigation.

