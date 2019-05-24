UPDATED: Three seriously injured in collision between lorry and car on A17 at Leadenham, say police

Lincolnshire Police officers have closed the A17 Leadenham bypass and the air ambulance was called after three people were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision between a lorry and a car.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the A17 Leadenham bypass at 1.16pm today (Friday) and were joined on the scene by other emergency services crews, including the air ambulance.

Three people are said to have been seriously injured.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman reported: “We received a call today at 1.10pm to the A17. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a lorry and a car. We sent numerous resources including our Hazard Area Response Team, an ambulance, fast response vehicles, and the Air Ambulance.”

The Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “Roads are closed in the area and traffic is being diverted through Leadenham village. Please be aware as traffic is likely to be affected for some time.

Diversions will be put in place to assist.

Parents have been informed by Leadenham School via facebook about the road closure congestion, although parents can still get into the village to pick up their children.

There is slow and queueing traffic stretching back in both directions as far as Brant Broughton and RAF Cranwell, according to AA traffic reports.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 referring to Incident 210 of May 24.