VIDEO AND PHOTO GALLERY: NK Community Champions Awards 2018

Some of the best examples of voluntary community effort and individual achievement within North Kesteven community have been rewarded at the annual NK Community Champion Awards last night (Wednesday).

In total 107 nominations were made by appreciative residents highlighting the thoughtful, community-spirited actions of individuals, couples, groups and organisations across an expanded range of nine categories for the 2018 community awards.

Winners of this year's NK Community Champions Awards along with chairman of NKDC Coun Geoff Hazelwood and Leader of the Council, Coun Richard Wright.

Following judging by sponsors, including media partner The Sleaford Standard, the 28 selected finalists were invited to a fantastic ceremony in the impressive and thought-provoking setting of the International Bomber Command Centre, hosted by BBC radio presenter Rod Whiting. They each received a trophy in recognition of their thoughtful actions, applauded by the sponsors and guests.

Every year North Kesteven District Council calls for people living and working in the district to nominate those whose endeavours carried out quietly, tirelessly and selflessly they feel are worthy of recognition.

The quality and diversity of the often life-changing work and neighbourly contributions they represent was clear from the entries, with each and every one illustrating the depths of community minded activity which contributes to North Kesteven’s characteristic strong community cohesion, high levels of happiness, wellbeing and self-worth.

Guests were welcomed by chairman of NKDC Coun Geoff Hazelwood and the ceremony was wrapped up with thanks by Leader of the Council Richard Wright.

Coun Wright said: “We are very proud to present these awards in order to applaud and award some of the many people who give so much through their voluntary and charitable endeavours. These are the unsung heroes of our communities who, through their selfless motivation and quiet inspiration make an enormous difference within our district and these awards are a small but heartfelt thank you on behalf of the district for that.”

The winners were:

Good Neighbour

 Susan Brown, Osbournby – Vigilant in her care of all neighbours in her cul de sac, even staying overnight and liaising with undertakers when needed.

Community Business

 Leadenham Teahouse – At the heart of the village, the tea room does all it can for residents and smaller businesses, providing drinks when the village was beset by flooding.

Community Spirit

 David Russell, North Scarle – Cooking a monthly three-course lunch for 40, hedge cutting, picking up medicines, hospital transport and bring comfort to mourners are just a few of David’s endeavours.

Contribution to Arts and Culture

 Andrew Key, Heckington – Instigator of Heckington’s poppy installation for the WW1 centenary and many other creative expressions, musical, theatrical and artistic.

Young Achiever

 Thomas Talbot, Metheringham – At 14 Thomas doesn’t let his cerebral palsy, re-constructive surgery or gruelling rehabilitation stop him in his tracks to secure medals at international events and motivate others.

Contribution to Health and Wellbeing

 Evergreen, Sleaford – Reaching out to more than 120 older people, Evergreen’s 40 befriending volunteers enhance wellbeing and challenge social isolation through the simple act of friendship.

Longstanding Contribution

 Michael Cullen, Heckington – Church warden at St Andrews, Heckington over 28 years, Michael has made an immeasurable difference to the church and village.

Contribution to Better Environment

 Tracey Stevenson, Great Hale – Committing her time 24/7 365 days a year to a hedgehog rescue service that helps to address population decline and educates others in best caring practice.

Contribution to Sport

 Julie Norman, Leasingham – Sensei of Acorn Judo Club, Julie does all she can to run the club twice a week and achieve the best for her students.