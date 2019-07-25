VIDEO - Centenary of First World War peace treaty marked with commemorative tree planting in Martin

The Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, was invited to plant a commemorative oak tree in the grounds of Manor House Stables in Martin to mark the centenary of the official end of the Great War with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.

A Peace Celebration to commemorate this centenary, was held at the Manor House Stables, hosted by owner Sherry Forbes and Great War historian Mike Credland who also lives in the village.

After planting the tree using a genuine First World War trench shovel, Mr Dennis read out a speech that had been given by the King at the time and was presented with a special edition engraved Peace glass.

On July 19, 1919, the nation held a Peace Celebration to commemorate the official end of the Great War with the signing of the Treaty between Germany and the British and French allies. Up until that point, explains wartime historian Mr Credland explains November 11, 1918 had only been the Armistice, when the guns fell silent.

“For the next six months, the Allies negotiated with Germany and the Central Powers a peace treaty and conditions of surrender, when they finally signed the treaty and the country went wild. July 19, 1919 was decided as the date with a massive victory march of 15,000 troops through London and all the villages around the country held similar celebrations. We have done the research and put it on display and that is what we tried to replicate.”

He said this was the last occasion people can commemorate a centenary of the Great War yet nothing has been done nationally, so this event was quite unique in the country as far as he knew.

People at Friday’s celebrations could view a collection of Great War memorabilia. There were vintage cars, Land Army women serving cakes and sandwiches and songs from the era. The Bold as Brass Quintet performed before the Holy Trinity Church bells rang and the National Anthem was sung around a bonfire.



The Pullen family from Lincoln with an old Model T Ford at the centenary at Manor Stables, Martin. From left - Richard, Joanne (front) children Grace, hannah and William.

Sherry Forbes, Mike Credland and Lord Lieutenant Toby Dennis carry out the planting of a commemorative oak tree at Martin for the centenary of the WW1 peace celebrations.

Sherry Forbes presents a cystal glass to Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis thanking him for planting the tree at the centenary event at Martin.

A commemorative plaque has been placed next to the centenary tree at martin.

Guests look on as Sherry Forbes, Mike Credland and Lord Lieutenant Toby Dennis carry out the planting of a commemorative oak tree at Martin for the centenary of the WW1 peace celebrations.

Period songs song to guests at the centenary event in Martin.

Olivia Midgley, 9, of Horncastle came dressed as a wartime nurse for the peace celebration centenary at Martin.