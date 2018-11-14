VIDEO: Jonathan braves the shave for Macmillan Cancer Support

It’s time to dust off the winter hat for Jonathan Hoare, of South Rauceby - who has just ‘braved the shave’ for charity.

Jonathan gave up his full head of hair to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support after seeing family and friends ‘struck down by cancer’.

He said: “The whole process of having my head shaved has been quite emotional. More to the point that those that I love who have no choice in the matter. To be quite honest I feel a bit of a sham. I do not have cancer, yet I have made a conscious decision to change my appearance, those going through chemotherapy don’t have that luxury.

“I wish that those who have cancer would appreciate my mindset. I hope that by bringing attention to a disease that one in two of us will inevitably succumb to that I can make a difference by this insignificant act.

“Please think about those you care about and give generously to MacMillan Cancer Support. They are there for us in the most darkest of moments and not just for the patient but can advise the family and support them.

“There is nothing noble or vain by my simple act, it is only my intention that people have support and guidance through the most indiscriminate of diseases. A really big thank you needs to go out to Rachel Howard and her colleagues at Just Gents, Sleaford.

Jonathan pictured before his hair was shaved off for charity.

“Please give something whether you have had cancer, are experiencing cancer or just don’t know when it might strike your family like it has mine. Thank you to all the lovely people that have made my appeal rewarding so far. The appeal has reached £267 which is 12% of its target of £2000. I intend to continue to shave my head until January in a hope that it will encourage people to continue to support the appeal.”

To donate visit his fundraising page.