VIDEO: LIVES launch new film for Christmas campaign

As part of the Christmas campaign, Lincolnshire emergency first aid charity LIVES has launched a new short film, showing interviews with past patients, their family members and LIVES responders.

The ‘What matters to you?’ film, which was launched online and at the LIVES Christmas Carol Concert on Monday, includes an interview with a family whose daughter was involved in a serious car accident and the LIVES responders who attended the scene.

Another family member, whose son was saved by a LIVES paramedic, also tells her story.

LIVES responders are all volunteers, most of whom have full time jobs, but they give up their spare time as much as they can to respond for LIVES. They are based in their local communities, meaning that they can get to someone in a medical emergency in just minutes.

Last year, LIVES responders were first on scene for 80 per cent of the emergencies they were called to. Getting to a patient fast means that treatment can be started sooner, which can often improve the outcome or even chances of survival for that patient.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES said: “This film really highlights the difference LIVES responders can make in their local community. We hope that it can reach as many Lincolnshire people as possible to help spread the word about LIVES.”

The film has been shot and edited by Lincolnshire based video production agency Know Media, who have donated their time, resources and expertise to produce the film for LIVES.