VIDEO: Road closed due to safety concerns for Heckington Mill sails during high winds

Police have closed the road running past Heckington Windmill due to safety concerns in the high winds.

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers have closed Hale Road at Mill View Road junction and Station Road at the Miller’s Way junction as a precautionary measure.

Daniellle Thorpe's photo of the road closure outside Heckington Windmill.

The high winds are said to have caused the mill’s eight sails to turn very fast and volunteers and begin to turn ‘in reverse’ during normal operation, according to representatives of the mill trust.

They are having to wait until the sails slow before they can apply the brakes and lock them off. Witnesses have seen the sails flexing in the wind.

Trains between Skegness and Heckington are also currently delayed by over 20 minutes through Heckington due to the safety concerns.

Safety inspections are ongoing on the tracks.

Heckington Windmill.

It was unclear when services would be back on time.