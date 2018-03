The annual Good Friday ‘Walk of Witness’ was led by the Churches Together in Sleaford organsation this morning.

The event saw a procession of some 200 church-goers following the large wooden cross from Station Road, up Southgate to the Market Place for a 20 minute service outside St Denys’ church.

The Walk of Witness procession sets off from Station Road in Sleaford on Good Friday.

The service was led by Rector of St Botolph’s Church at Quarrington, Rev Mark Thomson.

This will be the start of a busy schedule of services throughout Easter weekend.

The Sleaford churches Walk of Witness procession snakes its way past the handley Monument.

Handley Monument in the distance as around 200 people stretch back down Sleaford's Southgate on the Walk of Witness.

Dozens of Sleaford shoppers stopped to watch the procession following the cross.

The column turns into Sleaford Market Place.