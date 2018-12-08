Village church gets ‘steam’ cleaned

When the call went out for help cleaning St Andrew’s Church in Heckington, following the highly successful Heckington 100 event, the local Singing Windmill Steampunk Society members decided to lend a hand.

On Saturday morning, nine members of the group turned up (with hats) and spent two hours scrubbing and polishing, before stopping for some well-earned coffee and cake.

The group normally meets at the village’s 8 Sailed Brewery on Friday evenings, and can be found helping with events at the windmill and in the village, as well as raising money to support local and national charities.

For more on the group, search for Singing Windmill Steampunk Society on Facebook.

Picture: supplied