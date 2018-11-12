Village hall in need of repairs

A crowdfunding page has been set up to save a village hall - which is in urgent need of repairs.

Wilsford Village Hall suffered damage during recent storms, with the old flat roof now in need of replacement.

It also needs funds to replace its outdated heating system and toilets.

The local youth club has recently been relaunched at the hall, but if repairs are not made, there are concerns the hall may have to close in the future.

Bex Mezzo, chair of Wilsford Village Hall, said: “Our village hall needs donations of financial help. It is almost 40 years old and is in need of updating for current users’ expectations. We need better toilet facilities and heating. We also need to update windows and replace a flat roof after recent storm force winds. If you can help we can make a village hall for the future for more groups such as badminton, brownies, keep fit and youth club.”

To donate towards the cost of repairs at Wilsford Village Hall, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/wilsfordvillagehall.